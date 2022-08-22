Learn how you can "Take Stock in Children" and become a mentor today! (FCL Aug. 22, 2022)

Take Stock in Children is a non-profit organization in Florida that provides students one-on-one support through caring volunteer mentors, professional college success services, the opportunity to earn a college scholarship, and hope for success in college, career, and life. Visit takestockjax.org for more information.
