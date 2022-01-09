The Adventure Project blends improvisation, laughter yoga, mindfulness exercises, camp games and retreat activities to create immersive experiences that enable you to be in the moment and connect to other life explorers. Amy facilitates playful adventures where you and your group can discover and connect through team building, improv training and custom playshops in a safe, supportive environment filled with laughter – and fun! Visit adventure-project.com for more information.
Laugh it off with a little bit of improv (FCL Sept. 1, 2022)
Certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Amy Angelilli shares the importance of laughter. She also puts Mike and Jordan through an improv exercise.