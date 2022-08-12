x
First Coast Living

Last-minute gift ideas for the kiddos (FCL Dec. 8, 2022)

The toy industry’s premier player, Elizabeth Werner highlights last-chance tips & trends in preparation for the holiday rush.

Last chance gifts - here is what we are “playing with”…

  • Art & Activities – From creating to collecting, Elizabeth will demo the most fun picks in the category
  • For the Imaginative Inventors – From imagination to creation, Elizabeth will demo the must have toys of the season
  • For the Tiny Techies – Elizabeth will demo high tech fun (and educational!) toys of the season
  • Keep the Classics – Classic games are always hitting the wish list; Elizabeth will show and tell the latest and greatest
  • Lots of Learning – Elizabeth will review what’s new & engaging in educational toys  
  • And much more… 

Interview Provided by – Jazwares, Mattel, Amazon, Paypal 

Website for more infowernerinfo.com 

