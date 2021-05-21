Lasso Up Jacksonville! Here come the Bulls!! (FCL May 21, 2021)

Saddle up! Michael Lane talks about why and how he became a bull rider and how he stays calm. Getting in shape for bull riding is not like getting in shape for any other sport! Professional Bull Riding is also known for its exceptional sportsmanship and support of the other riders due its fierce competition. Cheer on Michael and the other bull riders on Saturday night! For tickets and more information https://www.vystarveteransarena.com/events/2020/pbr-jacksonville-invitational