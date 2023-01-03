Lasso Up! Bulls, Bands, and Barrels comes to Jacksonville (FCL March 1, 2023)

BBB will be in Jacksonville, FL for ONE NIGHT ONLY on March 4, 2023 at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center! We have taken the western sports world and turned it upside down with our new concept. We will have some of the rankest bulls and bull riders in the country as well as some of the fastest equine to ever go around a 3 barrel pattern. On the music end of the arena we will have Dalton Bush at 6 PM for the pre-party, then we will top the show off with great country music by CHART TOPPING COUNTRY ARTIST, Ernest plus Florida’s own Bryce Mauldin to finish the night off with a bang! This will be the ONE event you don't want to miss!!