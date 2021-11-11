Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. Genetic testing may help with early detection, which is key in fighting this disease. Learn how genetic testing works and the steps to take if you are diagnosed. Visit pancan.org for more information.
Knowledge is power in the fight against pancreatic cancer (FCL Nov. 11, 2021)
President and CEO of PanCan, Julie Fleshman discusses the importance of early detection and what to do if you have a family history of pancreatic cancer.