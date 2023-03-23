Kid to Kid: Make money and save while shopping for kids' clothes (FCL Mar. 23, 2023)

x
Kid to Kid: Make money and save while shopping for kids' clothes

How about an opportunity to make a little money and save some while getting your kids what they need for Easter? That is possible at Kid to Kid!

For almost 30 years, Kid to Kid has paid families to recycle their kids’ stuff. Each year Kid to Kid stores across the country buy and sell over two million items. That means real cash money into the pockets of families in our community – giving a new meaning to SHOP LOCAL!

More importantly – it means families are saving millions of dollars by shopping at Kid to Kid. It means a better life for their kids and a better life for their neighbor’s kids. 

Go to kidtokid.com/location/jacksonville for more information.

