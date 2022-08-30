Kickball tournament to raise money for suicide prevention in memory of local suicide victim, Tonya Kuc (FCL Aug. 30, 2022)

Tonya Kuc was a beloved wife, mother, and friend who took her life in July 2021. Each year, Tonya planned a kickball tournament and her friends decided to keep the tradition. In hopes of helping to prevent this tragedy from happening to anyone else, all registration proceeds will be donated to EPIC Behavioral Healthcare. This will be a family event with multiple games throughout the day, food trucks, and a kids’ area. Kids will also be selling hand-made items to raise money for SAFE Pet Rescue, an organization that was important to Tonya.