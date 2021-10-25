Kevin Costner Finds His Field of Dreams (FCL Oct. 25, 2021)

We all know Kevin Costner for all of his captivating movies but music is his first love! His band has now been together 17 years and has played all over the world. He talks about what inspires his music and his special connection to St. Augustine. Tickets are going fast. Go to https://www.theamp.com/events/detail/kevin-costner-modern-west-tales-from-yellowstone-tour-2021 for more information.