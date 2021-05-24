Keeping our kids and loved ones safe from COVID-19

Dr. Kenneth Alexander helps parents understand how the COVID-19 vaccine can keep kids older than 12 years of age and their family healthy.

As parents we want the best for our kids, family and community and now that the FDA has authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-16 we have more hope on finally shedding the masks for good. This vaccine has been proven to work 200 million times over and counting. That is how many doses we have given so far in this country.

There is even better news. The vaccine can now be given with the regular school vaccines. Remember to go to your regular doctor for the school vaccines which is separate than the vaccine pop up sites.