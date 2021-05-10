The best medicine for our health and eyes is prevention and Dr. Calvin Roberts gives us some great tips on avoiding eye fatigue caused by digital screens and dry eye. Of course it all begins with making regularly scheduled eye appointments to our ophthalmologist. You need to check out the exciting news from OrCam on device solutions that are now available to many of us that have vision issues.
Keeping our healthy eyes on the prize
Dr. Calvin Roberts tells us why it's important to keep your regular eye doctor appointments and shares new advances to help us see clearly into the future.