Our New South Window Solutions forecast is outstanding for the last weekend of September! There are so many great events and wonderful weather to go with them. Make those plans now. Enjoy lows in the 60s and pleasant highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Keep Your Eyes on Weekend Prize: A Break from the Heat & Afternoon Storms (FCL Sep. 22, 2022)
We have an autumnal front that clears the area in time for our weekend. This will usher in a taste of fall delight with lower humidity and pleasant temperatures.