To stay ahead of the holiday rush, Tech expert, Andrea Smith, will give you an inside look at trending electronics this season.

According to a recent survey, about half of holiday shoppers will start checking off their lists by the end of October.

Tech expert, Andrea Smith gets you ahead of the holiday shopping rush sharing the most sought-after tech of the year to the gadgets you never knew you needed.