Jon Gordon's new book Stick together stacks lessons to build a Dream Team

Stick Together is a book about a high school basketball coach that takes his team from underachievers to champions by teaching them about how to make an unbreakable bond with their teammates. Jon also gets personal and talks about how those relaxing beach walks here on the First Coast inspired him to write and lead others to a more positive and productive life. But it takes work for Jon and all of us to bring out the best in ourselves. We can do it and it starts by sticking together!