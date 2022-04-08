x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Jax Living Well: Seize the Day with Breakfast in a Cup (FCL Aug. 4, 2022)

We're in the First Coast Living Kitchen learning how to make a quick and nutritious breakfast.

More Videos

Ashley Johnston, UF/IFAS Family & Consumer Sciences Agent and Alyssa Wyrsch, UNF Master of Health, dazzle us with their QikTok Recipe Omelette in a Cup!  

You can find more delish on Instagram @JaxLivingwell or TikTok @JaxLivingwell or #QikTokRecipes

Paid Advertisement