James Weldon Johnson Park's Hip Hop Festival returns (FCL Feb. 13, 2023)

The festival is Saturday, February 18th and will, once again, shine light on the Duval Hip Hop scene while paying special homage to the late Paten Locke.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The festival was so successful in 2022 that they have added a VIP Event, held at the Jessie Ball duPont Center the night before, featuring two Hip Hop Documentaries.

JWJ’s Hip Hop Festival was created by Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park and Cultural Collaborators Jihan White (EnerJi), Mr. Al Pete, Che (L.O.V.E. Culture), Rochelle Underdue (In The Midst), and Mas Appeal (Simple Complexity).

The schedule of events for the day of the festival:

12:00pm Opening Cypher with Mal Jones

12:45pm Simple Complexity

1:15pm Higher Learning

2:00pm In the Midst

2:45pm Family of Paten Locke

3:00pm Stono Echo

3:30pm Little Plates

4:00pm Paten Locke Tribute DJ Set

4:15pm Steam Mechanics

4:30pm Dillon | Full Plate Fam (with Special Guests)