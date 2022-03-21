James Weldon Johnson Park to host second annual Art in the Park chalk drawing competition (FCL Mar. 21, 2022)

Artists of all ages will have up to six hours to create a work of art entirely from chalk. Visitors will be able to watch the art happening right before their eyes, talk to the artists and vote on which ones they like best. The theme for 2022 will be “My Wish for Jacksonville – Celebrating The Next 200 Years” in honor of Jacksonville’s upcoming bicentennial celebration. Visit jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org for more information.