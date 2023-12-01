Jaguars Winning Weather Forecast (FCL Jan. 12, 2022)

The forecast is for A WIN for our Jags, but make to BRING THE TEAL SCARVES AND BLANKETS!! We got real football weather! It will be brisk with wind chills in the 30s.

Saturday

Our New South Window Solutions forecast has real football weather in it but nothing to slow down our teal hot Jags!! A cold front clears the area by Saturday with clear skies and brisk conditions for our GAME DAY SATURDAY. We start with an inland freeze with cold sunshine and highs only in the lower to middle 50s with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. The best tailgate weather is before sunset. Once the sun goes down the temperatures fall fast. During the game wind temperatures drop through the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

REMAINDER OF OUR HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Sunday

This is a quick shot of winter in our NEW SOUTH WINDOW SOLUTIONS forecast. We start with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s Sunday morning but with full sunshine and less wind we will have no trouble hitting 60 degrees during the afternoon.

Martin Luther King Jr. DAY

We can enjoy much warmer weather with temperatures bouncing back above normal with lows in the upper 30s and highs near 70.

WINTER OUTLOOK: Winter is not done by a long shot and with a weakening La Nina it could end on the much colder side. So remember no planting for most of us until St. Patrick's Day.

POLLEN COUNT: We get a break from the pine pollen this weekend with the colder temperatures but next week those sensitive to allergies will feel them with much warmer 70s returning.