Feeling more like winter this weekend especially on Saturday with breezy conditions and temperatures back where they should be with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday it will be a little warmer with a lighter wind off the ocean. Highs in the 60s at the beach to the lower 70s inland. Good luck to all the runners!
Jacksonville transformed into Runnertown with Great Running Weather (FCL Feb. 2, 2023)
It's here! The big Donna Marathon Weekend with runner's from all over the world. Cooler breezes off the ocean and mainly dry conditions will make for great running!