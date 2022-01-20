Founded by a mother who navigated her own son’s autism diagnosis, Jacksonville School for Autism was developed to help children and young adults thrive in our community. JSA is a not-for-profit, private school established in 2005 as a full-service educational center for students with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Visit jsakids.org for more information.
Jacksonville School for Autism awarded Tegna Foundation Grant (FCL Jan. 20, 2022)
Each year, the Tegna Foundation awards several non-profit organizations with a grant to assist the organization's mission of helping the community.