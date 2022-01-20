x
Jacksonville School for Autism awarded Tegna Foundation Grant (FCL Jan. 20, 2022)

Each year, the Tegna Foundation awards several non-profit organizations with a grant to assist the organization's mission of helping the community.

Founded by a mother who navigated her own son’s autism diagnosis, Jacksonville School for Autism was developed to help children and young adults thrive in our community. JSA is a not-for-profit, private school established in 2005 as a full-service educational center for students with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Visit jsakids.org for more information.

