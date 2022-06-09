The purpose of QuiltFest, Inc. is to preserve the heritage of quilting, to be a source of information and inspiration, to perpetuate a high quality of excellence in quilting and related arts, and to coordinate an annual exhibition of this art form. If you're going to Quilt Fest and have old eyeglasses, please bring them to donate! Visit Quiltfestjax.com for more information.
Jacksonville QuiltFest: Preserving the Heritage (FCL Sep. 6, 2022)
Get ready for some inspiration, and a high quality of excellence in quilting and related arts at the Prime Osborn Center from September 15-17th.