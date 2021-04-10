Dr. Mark Gould of Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute walks us through how they treat all types of foot ailments including plantar fasciitis. If it comes to it most folks do not realize an ankle can be replaced like a knee or hip. Dr. Mark Gould explains how he uses the latest technology to give folks a new lease on life making his job rewarding. Go to joionline.net for more information.
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute: Treating Foot & Ankle (FCL Oct. 4, 2021)
Dr. Mark Gould shares how experience and that personal touch goes a long way in getting you back to full speed with any foot or ankle issues.