It's the most wonderful time of year (FCL Dec. 1, 2022)

Most of the country will have unsettled weather with an active jet stream and pattern but here at home it's the most wonderful time of year that includes the weather. Expect comfortable weather both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 50s and highs in the middle 70s. There is a weak front to our north that moves close enough to our area on Sunday afternoon to bring a few scattered showers to our Georgia Counties, otherwise most of us stay bright and beautiful.
Extended Outlook: Our December pattern turns much colder with the latest long-range maps favoring below average temperatures and a storm track that may bring snow to the deep South. Stay tuned...