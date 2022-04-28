x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

It's Camping, RVing and Glamping Season Oh My! (FCL Apr. 28, 2022)

Whitney Scott, CMO of KOA (Kampgrounds of America), provides a first look at the annual North American Camping Report.

More Videos

Interest in camping has grown steadily for the past decade, and surged last year as measured by the annual North American Camping Report. As first-time and experienced campers continue to seek safe, affordable vacation options closer to home and vaccines become more prevalant, camping – especially RVing and Glamping – is expected to be a go-to travel option this year.