Interest in camping has grown steadily for the past decade, and surged last year as measured by the annual North American Camping Report. As first-time and experienced campers continue to seek safe, affordable vacation options closer to home and vaccines become more prevalant, camping – especially RVing and Glamping – is expected to be a go-to travel option this year.
It's Camping, RVing and Glamping Season Oh My! (FCL Apr. 28, 2022)
Whitney Scott, CMO of KOA (Kampgrounds of America), provides a first look at the annual North American Camping Report.