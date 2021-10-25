x
First Coast Living

Increasing opportunities for all kids in youth sports (FCL Oct. 25, 2021)

Olympic Gold Medalist Benita Fitzgerald Mosley discusses how LeagueApps FundPlay provides technology, training and support in sports for underserved communities.

Helping all kids learn important life skills of teamwork, perseverance and leadership can all be attained through sports. Making the sports experience available to all kids needs to be a priority. We can now make it happen. Go to leagueapps.com/tour for more information. 

