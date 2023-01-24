This innovative program securely captures and contextualizes physician-patient conversations during virtual or in-person exams with clinical documentation that writes itself. This allows patients and physicians to interact naturally during visits without the distraction of computer screens or keyboards and creates a more engaged experience. Patients have overwhelmingly agreed that the implementation has made their visits feel more personable and that their physician seems to be more focused on them during their visit. Visit nuance.com/ambient for more information.
Improving the doctor-patient experience with new technology (FCL Jan. 24, 2023)
