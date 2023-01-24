x
Improving motor skills with new children's book (FCL Jan. 24, 2023)

Local author, Michelle Forde shares her interactive book that she says can help improve literacy, vocabulary, and motor skills.

Mel and Gunner lead their friends on an exciting adventure exploring Historic Downtown Fernandina Beach, Florida, on a quest to find Colorful Eggs. This is the first of many Adventures with Mel!

Michelle has over 30 years of experience in early childhood development teaching, storytelling and program/event planning. She plans/implements programs for all age groups, birth - adult, and is passionate about beginning emergent literacy skills and instilling a lifelong love of reading and learning. "Adventures with Mel" was inspired by her passion to create a learning experience that was adventurous for all age groups. Her unique presentations/programs create a personal experience/connection which inspires creativity and learning. You can purchase Mel's EGG-VENTURE with Gunner the Runner and Friends at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, her website and on Amazon. Visit her Facebook page and her YouTube channel for more family fun!

