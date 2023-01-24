Improving motor skills with new children's book (FCL Jan. 24, 2023)

Mel and Gunner lead their friends on an exciting adventure exploring Historic Downtown Fernandina Beach, Florida, on a quest to find Colorful Eggs. This is the first of many Adventures with Mel!

Michelle has over 30 years of experience in early childhood development teaching, storytelling and program/event planning. She plans/implements programs for all age groups, birth - adult, and is passionate about beginning emergent literacy skills and instilling a lifelong love of reading and learning. "Adventures with Mel" was inspired by her passion to create a learning experience that was adventurous for all age groups. Her unique presentations/programs create a personal experience/connection which inspires creativity and learning. You can purchase Mel's EGG-VENTURE with Gunner the Runner and Friends at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, her website and on Amazon. Visit her Facebook page and her YouTube channel for more family fun!