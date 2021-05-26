IDEA (Individuals Dedicated to Excellence and Achievement) Public Schools is a charter network that started in Texas in 2000 and is now expanding to Northeast Florida. Learn more about it to see if it's a fit for your child and begin the application process this fall for the 2022 school year. Visit www.ideapublicschools.org/jacksonville for more information.
IDEA Public Schools opens Jacksonville campus 2022 (FCL May 26, 2021)
Learn how IDEA Public Schools can help your kid/teen prepare for college.