IAAPA Expo provides a look into the future of the attractions industry (FCL Nov. 30, 2022)

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) held it's annual global expo in Orlando this year. It's the place where creators and attractions business partners meet to exchange ideas and show off their latest concepts. IAAPA Expo finished with 36,882 registered attendees, including 25,561 qualified buyers representing 11,869 buying companies, and 1,077 exhibiting companies. IAAPA Expo attendees represented 104 different countries. It's not open to the public, but the First Coast Living team had an opportunity to walk the convention floor and check out all the buzz and smiles. You never know when you might see what was at the expo at your favorite attraction in the future.