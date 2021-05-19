Hyatt Hotels revitalizes local businesses

In a continued effort to help revitalize and advance care to communities and small businesses recovering from COVID-19 pandemic, Hyatt Loves Local initiative is collaborating with more minority-owned and female-owned businesses and delivering reimagined experiences inspired by the new travel landscape. Scott Snipes shares success stories from this program including Dwayne Mitchell, Artist and Owner of D'Arts Portraits. Go to https://www.hyatt.com/promo/hyatt-loves-local for more information.