HUBBARD HOUSE calls on you to Stride to Save Lives (FCL Apr. 10, 2023)

Hubbard House invites you to join the 14th Annual Stand Up & Stride Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.

This free, family-friendly event raises awareness about Hubbard House’s life-saving, life-changing resources, while showing survivors of domestic violence that their community is here to support them. Event t-shirts boldly display the message “I Save Lives” to highlight every person’s crucial role in the achieving Hubbard House’s vision of “Every Relationship Violence-Free”.

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 8:00 AM- 12:00 PM

Event opens and family-friendly games begin at 8:00 AM

Walk begins at 9:00 AM

Where: Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)

2 Independent Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Note: The event is on the portion of the lawn closest to the Main

Street Bridge. Jax River Jams is staged on the other end of the lawn.

Highlights: On-stage remarks at 8:50 AM

Kid Zone with free games, prizes, balloons, face-painting, and more

Pet Zone featuring enrichment for dogs and a pet portrait station

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mascot Scampi

First Coast Highlanders leading the start of the event

Pre-Walk warm-up class with Duval Boxing & Fitness Club

DJ Jim West of West Productions energizing the crowd

Engage: It’s not too late to get involved! Register to attend, form a team, and donate at www.hubbardhousewalk.com

Support: While the event is free to attend, there are incentives for fundraising!

· Raise $60 and get a free event t-shirt (while supplies last)