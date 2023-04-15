HUBBARD HOUSE calls on you to Stride to Save Lives (FCL Apr. 10, 2023)

This free, family-friendly event raises awareness about Hubbard House’s life-saving, life-changing resources, while showing survivors of domestic violence that their community is here to support them. Event t-shirts boldly display the message “I Save Lives” to highlight every person’s crucial role in the achieving Hubbard House’s vision of “Every Relationship Violence-Free”.
When: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 8:00 AM- 12:00 PM
Event opens and family-friendly games begin at 8:00 AM
Walk begins at 9:00 AM
Where: Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)
2 Independent Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Note: The event is on the portion of the lawn closest to the Main
Street Bridge. Jax River Jams is staged on the other end of the lawn.
Highlights: On-stage remarks at 8:50 AM
Kid Zone with free games, prizes, balloons, face-painting, and more
Pet Zone featuring enrichment for dogs and a pet portrait station
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mascot Scampi
First Coast Highlanders leading the start of the event
Pre-Walk warm-up class with Duval Boxing & Fitness Club
DJ Jim West of West Productions energizing the crowd
Engage: It’s not too late to get involved! Register to attend, form a team, and donate at www.hubbardhousewalk.com
Support: While the event is free to attend, there are incentives for fundraising!
· Raise $60 and get a free event t-shirt (while supplies last)
· Raise $250 and be entered in a drawing for prizes, including four General Admission tickets to the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens, a Congaree & Penn wagon ride, and much more