Hubbard House awarded Tegna Foundation Grant (FCL Jan. 24, 2022)

Each year, the Tegna Foundation awards several non-profit organizations with a grant to assist the organization's mission of helping the community.

For 46 years, Hubbard House has served the community by helping local domestic abuse survivors and their children. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is hope and Hubbard House can help. Visit hubbardhouse.org for more information.

24-HOUR HOTLINE:  (904) 354-3114

24-HOUR TEXTLINE: (904) 210-3698

