Cybersecurity awareness is particularly important as the holiday season brings an increase in online shopping, and along with it, an uptick in cases of fraud. Learn why financial security, along with tools for protecting identity and credit information is vital for people. Plus, why this can have an impact on one’s overall wellness. Visit aura.com for more information.
How your wellness, health & safety are connected to digital wellness (FCL Dec. 17, 2021)
Mental health expert, Dr. Jess Clemons partnered with Aura, a digital security company to help make the internet safer for everyone.