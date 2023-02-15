x
How you can support Apryle Showers and the fight against cancer in Northeast Florida (FCL Feb. 15, 2023)

The Apryle Showers 10K race and fun run will be on April 2, 2023 at Nocatee Station Field.

Support Apryle Showers and the fight against cancer in Northeast Florida by spreading awareness of help for families that have loved ones diagnoses with cancer that includes a beautiful retreat for families and by running the Apryle Showers 10K on April 2nd, 2023. 

Jacksonville is known for having many great running events. But this is much more than a run! You can run a beautiful and fast loop in Nocatee and help support Apryl Showers foundation has made a difference in so many lives by serving adults ages 30 through 55 who are undergoing cancer treatment. 

Go to apryleshowers.org for more information.

