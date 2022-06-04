How you can keep your pets heartworm free (FCL Apr. 6, 2022)

Mutt Market (April 9th) will be a day of free adoptions at the JHS and an open invitation to community members to shop and meet community partners. Enjoy a local vendor market of crafters, bakers, doggie massages and more. The inaugural “Woofstock” dog friendly music festival (April 23rd) will be at Kanine Social in Riverside. This event will feature multiple stages of amazing music, some of the area’s top vendors and food trucks, a full array of delicious beverages. Both events are dog friendly! A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jacksonville Humane Society! Visit jaxhumane.org for more information.