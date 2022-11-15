How you can help the Catholic Foundation this Giving Tuesday (FCL Nov. 14, 2022)

Celebrated annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, #iGiveCatholic is the U.S. Catholic Church’s Giving Day that kicks off the charitable season and brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back. Secure, tax-deductible donations to eligible Catholic organizations located in participating arch/dioceses can be made at iGiveCatholic.org during the Advanced Giving Day Phase beginning at 12:00 a.m. on November 14, continuing right into #GivingTuesday, November 29, and ending at 11:59 p.m.