First Coast Living

How you can help the Catholic Foundation this Giving Tuesday (FCL Nov. 14, 2022)

#iGiveCatholic helps all of its students in the diocese benefit from the generosity of our communities. Learn how you can get involved.

Celebrated annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, #iGiveCatholic is the U.S. Catholic Church’s Giving Day that kicks off the charitable season and brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back. Secure, tax-deductible donations to eligible Catholic organizations located in participating arch/dioceses can be made at iGiveCatholic.org during the Advanced Giving Day Phase beginning at 12:00 a.m. on November 14, continuing right into #GivingTuesday, November 29, and ending at 11:59 p.m.

