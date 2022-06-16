There are over 1.5 million nonprofit and community organizations across the country. Since 1992, the Nissan Foundation has been partnering with these organizations in support of educational programs that promote a greater appreciation and understanding of America’s diverse cultural heritage. In fact, to date, the Nissan Foundation has awarded approximately $14 million to more than 150 organizations. Visit nissanfoundation.com for more information.
How you can help build better communities (FCL June 16, 2022)
Find out which nonprofits were awarded a Nissan Foundation grant to help share unique cultural perspectives within communities.