
First Coast Living

How you can help build better communities (FCL June 16, 2022)

Find out which nonprofits were awarded a Nissan Foundation grant to help share unique cultural perspectives within communities.

There are over 1.5 million nonprofit and community organizations across the country. Since 1992, the Nissan Foundation has been partnering with these organizations in support of educational programs that promote a greater appreciation and understanding of America’s diverse cultural heritage. In fact, to date, the Nissan Foundation has awarded approximately $14 million to more than 150 organizations. Visit nissanfoundation.com for more information.

