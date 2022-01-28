How you can get involved in the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair 5th Annual Charity Sporting Clay Shoot (FCL Jan. 28, 2022)

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair 5th Annual Sporting Clay Tournament is a tax deductible event designed to fund the Jacksonville Fair's educational and scholarship programs. Over the past 66 years the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Association is proud to have contributed over 2.6 million dollars to local charities and awarded scholarships to worthy students who have exhibited a desire to further their education. The Association’s purpose in offering these scholarships is to encourage personal growth and assistance to qualified students planning to major in agriculture, veterinary medicine, and other fields of study. Go to jacksonvillefair.com for more information.