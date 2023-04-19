How you can enjoy Legacy Gold BBQ's tasty traditions (FCL Apr. 19, 2023)

André Cooper of Legacy Gold BBQ joins Mike and Jordan in the kitchen to share his tricks of the trade when it comes to seasoning.

Legacy Gold BBQ is an extension of a family business that had its beginning on the Eastside of Jacksonville, Florida on the corner of East Ashley Street and Florida Avenue. But, it all began in 1965 while Robert "Bob" Cooper was sailing the seas, working as a Merchant Marine (Baker). His experiment with spices in the galley of an oil tanker birthed this legendary sauce recipe! Striking a delicate balance between sweet and tangy, the rich blend of herbs and spices proved to be the perfect complement for smoked meats, fish, and veggies alike.

Later that year, he and his wife, Liz, cooked up their first batch of southern goodness which became the rave of family and friends and ultimately served as the signature sauce featured in Bob's Bar-B-Que Restaurants which were located on the Eastside, Arlington and Westside communities of Jacksonville, Florida.

With a steady focus on providing excellent customer service, the BBQ restaurants saw steady growth. Using hickory and oak woods to fire an open pit, Bob and Liz were able to provide for their family and serve the Jacksonville area for many years. Bob passed in December of 2007, but his dream of sharing this recipe with the world has become the goal of this company as we continue his legacy!