How you can create 2022 hair trends with products that won't break the bank (FCL Feb. 1, 2022)

From the coolest cuts to the must-have colors and all the trending styles of the season, Emmy Award Winning Hair Artist, Kiyah Wright, has all the right stuff when it comes to haute hair and she's showing it all to you, plus how you can get the looks all by yourself at-home.
