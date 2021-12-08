How you can audition for the 20th season of American Idol! (FCL Aug. 12, 2021)

You can audition for American Idol in a variety of ways: by posting a social media audition video, virtually attending the “Idol Across America” video chat, or attending the virtual auditions via Zoom. Check www.americanidolcom/auditions and/or the American Idol mobile app for the most up-to-date audition methods, schedules and information. You must be 15 or older as of September 15, 2021 to audition.