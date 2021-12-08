You can audition for American Idol in a variety of ways: by posting a social media audition video, virtually attending the “Idol Across America” video chat, or attending the virtual auditions via Zoom. Check www.americanidolcom/auditions and/or the American Idol mobile app for the most up-to-date audition methods, schedules and information. You must be 15 or older as of September 15, 2021 to audition.
How you can audition for the 20th season of American Idol! (FCL Aug. 12, 2021)
Open auditions for Florida is Friday, Aug. 13th. Hear what the producers are looking for.