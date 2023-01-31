BLOOM Flower Truck is Jacksonville's first flower truck that serves the northeast Florida areas of Jacksonville, Riverside, Murray Hill, Avondale, San Marco, and the Jacksonville Beaches. They provide fresh flowers and sell them by the stem. You can even sign up for a subscription! BLOOM is also available for popup shops and events. Visit bloomtruckjax.com for more information.
How to upgrade your Valentine's Day bouquet (FCL Jan. 31, 2023)
Create a beautiful hat box bouquet while learning about flowers, other than roses, that make a great Valentine's Day gift.