How to spot a parking ticket scam (FCL Jan. 30, 2023)

President of the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Florida, Tom Stephens shares details on the latest scam that's on the rise.

While you're away from your car, scammers use high-tech, hand-held printers to make a fake ticket and leave it on your car's windshield.

This phony citation usually asks you to pay online or via PayPal. One recent case used a QR code to direct victims to a fake payment website. If you follow the instructions, you'll end up paying a fine you don't owe. Also, your personal information will now be in the hands of scammers.

In other versions of this scam, you receive an email claiming you have a pending parking ticket. Scammers typically include official-looking logos and argue there will be dire consequences if you don't pay. Don't fall for it! If you click on links in the email, you can download malware onto your computer.