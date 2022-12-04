The little things do matter when picking out your tree. Quality trees live longer in the landscape and are more likely to survive after planting. Also pay close attention to its trunk and container. You want a straight and single trunk and do not want to have a root-bound tree. To learn more or if you have questions go to https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/duval/ for more information.
How to Select a Quality Tree (FCL April 12, 2022)
Larry Figart an Urban Forestry Agent for UFIFAS Duval County is in studio with a great display and example of what to look for when purchasing a tree.