How to protect your pups' paws with Glidden® Cool Surface Technology™ (FCL Oct. 7, 2022)

Backyard pool and patio time is great for both two legged and four-legged friends alike. However, one of the main downsides can be hot surface temperatures. Fear not, there’s a brand-new line of floor paint and concrete stain products from Glidden® Paint by PPG, featuring COOL SURFACE TECHNOLOGY™, which can limit surface temperatures by up to 20 percent*.
*Limits hot weather surface temperature spikes of pedestrian and vehicular concrete surfaces when compared to products of similar color without Cool Surface Technology. Temperature containment may differ due to color, ambient temperature, direct sunlight, and time of day. When compared to a similar color without Cool-Surface Technology