How to prolong the life of your jack-o-lantern (FCL Oct. 8, 2021)

Step one, cut the pumpkin from the bottom so it drains rather than pools at the bottom. Step two, mix either one tablespoon of bleach or one tablespoon of castile soap with one quart of water and spray on the exposed areas (where you cut). The bleach will kill bacteria and the castile soap will act as an anti-fungal. Only use one of these solutions, not both. Step three, line the exposed areas with either petroleum jelly or cooking oil spray to keep it from drying out completely. Again, just one or the other, not both. Step four, spray the entire pumpkin (inside and out) with hair spray. That will help lock everything in. Lastly, use a flameless candle because of the chemicals on and in the pumpkin.