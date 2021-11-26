Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, but things are a little different this year. Many American consumers started their holiday shopping in October! There are a few factors complicating gift giving this year, including the lasting surge in online shopping and the supply chain shortages causing shipping delays. Visit ebay.com for more information.
How to navigate the complicated gift-giving season (FCL Nov. 26, 2021)
VP of Buyer Experience eBay NYC, Bradford Shellhammer discusses ways to avoid holiday shipping delays and offers advice on smart and safe online shopping.