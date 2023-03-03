How to make your doctor your health care partner (FCL Mar. 3, 2023)

Each year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) conducts surveys via mail or phone with randomly selected Medicare patients. Survey results help health care providers to find ways to improve their service to you. It can also serve as a guide to help people enrolled in Medicare take better charge of their health needs through coordinated care with their medical team. The survey, called the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) asks about visits with your doctor. It takes only a few minutes to complete and is confidential and voluntary. Visit wellmedhealthcare.com/bestcare for more information.