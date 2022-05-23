x
How to make delicious, mouth-watering burgers (FCL May 23, 2022)

Senior Director of Product Innovation at Denny’s, Chef Sharon Lykins shares advice on making a delicious burger, and unveils the new burger at Denny's.

To honor National Burger Month, Denny’s is highlighting its newest menu item, the ‘Jala Bac Burger’ with jalapenos! It’s cooked to order, hand-smashed on the grill with aged white cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Visit dennys.com for more information.