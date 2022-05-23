To honor National Burger Month, Denny’s is highlighting its newest menu item, the ‘Jala Bac Burger’ with jalapenos! It’s cooked to order, hand-smashed on the grill with aged white cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Visit dennys.com for more information.
How to make delicious, mouth-watering burgers (FCL May 23, 2022)
Senior Director of Product Innovation at Denny’s, Chef Sharon Lykins shares advice on making a delicious burger, and unveils the new burger at Denny's.