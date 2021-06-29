According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a growing number of people reported distress, including new or worsening symptoms of depression, anxiety, and insomnia in the past year. In fact, 30% of people said they'd rather quit than go back to work full-time. Learn ways to reduce stress and live a more content life. Visit findingcontentmentinachaoticworld.com for more information.
How to live a more content life (FCL June 29, 2021)
Local author, Karen Nutter provides practical tools you can implement immediately to reduce stress, worry and anxiety.