How to live a more content life (FCL June 29, 2021)

Local author, Karen Nutter provides practical tools you can implement immediately to reduce stress, worry and anxiety.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a growing number of people reported distress, including new or worsening symptoms of depression, anxiety, and insomnia in the past year. In fact, 30% of people said they'd rather quit than go back to work full-time. Learn ways to reduce stress and live a more content life. Visit findingcontentmentinachaoticworld.com for more information.